Buttigieg takes back claim about Biden infrastructure plan

UPDATED 8:52 AM PT – Monday, April 12, 2021

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rolled back his claims that Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan would create 19 million employment opportunities.

In an interview Sunday, the former Indiana mayor clarified he meant the economy would create 16.3 million jobs on its own and the Jobs Plan would create an additional 2.7 million.

The administration has repeatedly used the inflated number over the past weeks in their push to convince Americans of the need for the $2 trillion package.

“A report from Moody’s Analytics that came out yesterday afternoon projects that the economy will create 19 million jobs over the next decade if Congress passes the American Jobs Plan,” noted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here's the bottom line: the #AmericanJobsPlan is going to create millions of good-paying union jobs, many of which will not require a college degree. pic.twitter.com/M4CJUR5lIk — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) April 11, 2021

Despite initially exaggerating the plans potential impact, Buttigieg still insisted the administration’s plan will be effective.

