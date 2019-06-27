Buttigieg responds to Biden’s claim of stealing health plan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:59 AM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden launched an attack at South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg by claiming he stole his health care platform. Biden made the allegation on Monday, while campaigning in Iowa. He claimed Buttigieg’s ‘Medicare for All Who Want It’ plan was eerily similar to Obamacare. If elected, Biden has vowed that everyone will have the choice of purchasing a public option and no one will be left behind behind.

“And we value the fact that everybody should have access to affordable health care, everyone should have a choice,” said the former vice president. Every American should have a choice for a public option, if that’s what they want to do.”

Biden claimed reporters would have “torn his ears off” had he been caught copying the plans of another candidate. Buttigieg’s team responded to the jab by saying the mayor has supported a ‘Medicare for All Who Want It’ plan since February, which is before Biden entered the race.

Buttigieg claimed his plan could eventually lead to a Medicare for All environment, which would start with capping out of pocket expenses. He’s also getting on-board with liberal activists who are calling to provide health care coverage for illegal immigrants.

Buttigieg confirms (in Spanish) that his disastrous government health care plan would cover illegal immigrants. I hope he runs English language ads saying the same thing. pic.twitter.com/3STRjpJkww — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 2, 2019

In past weeks, Buttigieg has criticized universal health care plans, questioning the authority of such a proposal and how the plans aim to make decisions for everyone in the U.S. This has put him at-odds with more progressive 2020 candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who are opponents Buttigieg has continued to trail in national polls.