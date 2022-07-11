Buttigieg put in hot seat over husband’s tweet, Kavanaugh protests

OAN NEWSROOM

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was recently grilled over a tweet posted by his husband and the attempts to intimidate members of the Supreme Court. In an interview Sunday, he was asked about his thoughts on protesters following Justice Brett Kavanaugh to dinner.

This came after his husband, Chasten, wrote on Twitter “sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions,” seemingly referencing the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Kavanaugh has been threatened previously, most recently by a suspected gunman from California.

Sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions. https://t.co/pAUiYqxIHT — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) July 8, 2022

Nonetheless, Buttigieg expressed no public figure is free from criticism or peaceful protests.

“The Justice never came into contact with these protesters, reportedly didn’t see or hear them,” stated the Transportation Secretary. “And these protesters are upset because a right, an important right the majority of Americans support, was taken away. Not only the right to choose by the way, but this justice was part of the process of stripping away the right to privacy.”

Buttigieg said while he thinks public figures should be “free from violence, harassment and intimidation” no one should be free from criticism and peaceful protests.