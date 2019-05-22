Buttigieg: I do not support Israel’s ‘political right-wing’ government

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 AM PT — Friday, May 24, 2019

Democrat 2020 hopeful Pete Buttigieg recently said he does not support the government of Israel.

In an interview Thursday, the South Bend mayor declared his opposition to — what he calls — the “political right-wing” Israeli cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Buttigieg said he believes support for Israel is not necessarily connected to support for its government.

His remarks come just weeks after the Jewish state reelected its conservative prime minister, who will remain in office until 2023.

Some have said Buttigieg’s position could hurt U.S. relations with Israel if he were to become president in 2020.