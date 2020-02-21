Trending

Businessman Steyer pumps $64.7 million of own funds into U.S. presidential bid in January

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Tom Steyer addresses the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Nevada Presidential Town Hall in Las Vegas
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Tom Steyer addresses the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Nevada Presidential Town Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

February 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Businessman Tom Steyer poured $64.7 million of his own wealth in January into his bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination, for a total spend of $267 million, a campaign finance disclosure showed on Thursday.

Steyer’s spending is of historic proportion, but is dwarfed by that of rival candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who pumped $220.6 million of his own funds into his bid the same month, for a total of $409 million since launching his campaign in November.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson)

