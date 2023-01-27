WTO members overcome impasse, appoint chairs for negotiations

GENEVA (Reuters) – World Trade Organization members have overcome a months-long impasse over who will chair ongoing negotiations to fix new global trade rules for agriculture and fisheries, the watchdog’s chief confirmed on Friday.

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a tweet that Iceland’s ambassador Einar Gunnarsson was appointed as head of talks intended to cut billions of dollars of fishing subsidies that are endangering fish stocks. Turkey’s ambassador Alparslan Acarsoy will head the agriculture talks.

“Let’s get to work,” she added. Reuters reported the appointments shortly before the announcement.

The impasse caused by infighting between countries has lasted around six months and was becoming a source of frustration for countries and embarrassment for the 28-year-old global trade watchdog.

