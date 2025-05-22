US Senate votes to block California 2035 electric vehicle rules

By Reuters

May 22, 2025 – 8:38 AM PDT



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to bar California’s landmark plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035 that has been adopted by 11 other states representing a third of the U.S. auto market.

The vote sends to President Donald Trump the measure to repeal a waiver granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Joe Biden in December, allowing California to mandate at least 80% electric vehicles by 2035.

The vote is a win for General Motors (GM.N), Toyota (7203.T) and other automakers that heavily lobbied against the rules and a blow to California and environmental groups that say the requires are essential to ensuring cleaner vehicles.

Reporting by David Shepardson

