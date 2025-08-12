US exported 30% of its primary energy output in 2024, says EIA

By Reuters

August 12, 2025 – 2:21 PM UTC

Electrical transmission towers and lines are shown in the early morning of a hot summer day in Commerce, California, U.S, August 7, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) – The United States exported about 30% of its domestic primary energy production last year, a significant increase over recent decades, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Of the record 103 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) of total primary energy produced in the U.S., a record 31 quads were exported, the EIA added.

The agency said that nearly all of these exports were fossil fuels, destined for other countries in North America, Europe, or Asia.

Advertisement

In 2024, the U.S. exported 55% of its domestic production of crude oil and natural gas plant liquids (NGPL), around 20% of its dry natural gas output, and approximately 25% of its coal production.

EIA highlighted that energy production not exported is not necessarily equivalent to domestic consumption, as it also includes energy imports and withdrawals from storage.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!