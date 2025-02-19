US aviation sector calls for emergency funding for air traffic technology, staffing

By Reuters

A view of the air traffic control tower at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 31, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

(Reuters) – The U.S. aviation sector on Wednesday called for “robust emergency funding” from Congress for air traffic control technology and staffing after a series of crashes that have raised alarm.

Airlines for America, the Aerospace Industries Association, International Air Transport Association and others including major aviation unions urged Congress in a joint letter to take action noting the Federal Aviation Administration faces serious technology needs and is about 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels.

Reporting by David Shepardson

