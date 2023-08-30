U.S. stocks steady, dollar softens as weak data supports Fed pause

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wall Street wavered and the dollar extended its losses on Wednesday, as a slew of disappointing economic data raised the probability that the Federal Reserve will press the pause button in its efforts to rein in inflation.

All three major U.S. stock indexes oscillated slightly between red and green on the penultimate trading day of August, which remains on track to mark the S&P 500’s biggest monthly percentage drop since February, and the tech-laden Nasdaq’s largest slide this year.

A barrage of economic indicators generally surprised to the downside, including private payrolls clocking a 52.3% monthly drop and second-quarter GDP revised significantly lower, to 1.7% on a quarterly annualized basis.

Ironically, weak economic data could be good news for interest rates, as it could give the Federal Reserve a rationale for letting key interest rates stand at next month’s monetary policy meeting.

“The data was the kind of disappointing that markets want to see,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta. “It came in weaker than consensus, but it wasn’t too weak, and it fits with the idea that central banks have another data point that makes them more comfortable with holding steady rather than opting for further rate increases.”

Financial markets have currently priced in a 90.5% likelihood of a September Fed pause, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.16 points, or 0.01%, to 34,847.51, the S&P 500 gained 6.28 points, or 0.14%, to 4,503.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.32 points, or 0.23%, to 13,976.08.

Across the Atlantic, European stocks were easing off a two-week high as weakness in the utilities sector was countered by gains in insurance and basic resources.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.13% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.35%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.15%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.46% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.33%.

The greenback extended its losses against a basket of world currencies in the wake of disappointing economic data.

The dollar index fell 0.53%, with the euro up 0.51% to $1.0932.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 145.94 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2718, up 0.63% on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped after data showed slower-than-expected economic growth, which further lowered expectations of interest rate hikes in the next few months.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 4.11%, from 4.122% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last rose 1/32 in price to yield 4.235%, from 4.237% late on Tuesday.

Crude prices heated up as industry data showed a large inventory draw even as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida, a region responsible for about 15% of U.S. oil output.

U.S. crude rose 0.8% to $81.81 per barrel and Brent was last at $86.15, up 0.77% on the day.

Gold prices advanced in opposition to weakness in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,945.99 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Sharon Singleton)