Twitter lawsuit halted so Elon Musk can close deal by Oct. 28

By Tom Hals

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A Delaware judge ordered a halt to Twitter Inc’s lawsuits against Elon Musk on the eve of trial to give the billionaire time to finance his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, according to a Thursday court filing.

The litigation was halted until Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. EDT to allow Musk to finance the deal.

Judge Kathaleen McCormick said if the deal did not close by her deadline the parties were to contact her to schedule a November trial. Musk was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.Additional reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas, and Medha Singh, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in BengaluruEditing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)