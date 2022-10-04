Trafigura appoints Holtum to head new combined gas and power division

By Julia Payne

GENEVA (Reuters) – Commodities trading firm Trafigura said on Tuesday it has appointed Richard Holtum as its global head of a newly combined gas and power division.

Holtum has also become the 11th member of the Geneva-based company’s management committee.

He was previously Trafigura’s global head of gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading after joining the LNG desk in 2014. Prior to joining Trafigura, Holtum was on the crude desk at Glencore and served in the British Army.

Igor Marin has been appointed global head of power trading, the company added.

Julien Rolland, who was head of power and renewables, will lead Renewables and Strategic Investments.

Rolland’s role includes leading the Lobito Atlantic Corridor Railway project that will increase the flow of commodities from the Democratic Republic of Congo, a major copper and cobalt producer. The rail project links Angola’s seaport of Lobito with Luau in eastern Angola, near the border with Congo.

