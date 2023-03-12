TotalEnergies: Strike continues for sixth day at company’s French sites

PARIS (Reuters) – TotalEnergies said on Sunday the rolling strike over the government’s planned pension reform continued for the sixth day running at its French refineries and depots, an company spokesperson told Reuters.

The French Senate on Saturday night passed President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan, an important step in it becoming law, shortly after a seventh day of demonstrations that were not as large as authorities had expected.

