Tesla slips after Musk’s mixed signals on demand

(Reuters) – Shares of Tesla Inc slipped about 3% on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said it was a “little harder” for the electric-vehicle maker to garner demand in the face of a weakening global economy.

Tesla is recession-resilient but not recession-proof, the world’s richest man said on a post-earnings call, pointing to the slowdown in China, Europe and the United States.

Musk added that he was confident of a record fourth quarter, but the company said full-year deliveries would miss its 50% growth target.

At least six brokerages lowered their price targets on the stock, citing softer delivery in 2022, with Wedbush Securities making the biggest cut of $60 to bring its target to $300.

Tesla shares have lost more than a third of their value so far this year. They were down 3.4% at $214.60 on Thursday, having hit a 16-month low in early trade.

“The bullish narrative is clearly hitting a rough patch as Tesla must now prove again to the Street that the robust growth story is running into a myriad of logistics issues as opposed to demand softening,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said.

In its quarterly earnings report, the company pointed to challenges it was facing on the logistics front for a potential miss in hitting the delivery growth target of 50% this year.

Graphic: Tesla’s automotive gross margin stagnates – https://graphics.reuters.com/TESLA-RESULTS/byvrloorove/chart.png

Tesla missed automotive gross margin expectations despite higher selling price of cars, as costs to ramp up production at its new factories in Berlin and Austin weighed.

Still, with a shift to electric vehicles (EVs) gaining momentum globally, some analysts expect Tesla to be a big beneficiary.

“I don’t question demand as EVs are inevitable … (Tesla) has done a great job, there is going to be a shift to EVs,” Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin said.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)