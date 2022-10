SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA said on Monday it reached a deal to buy Kimberly-Clark’s tissue paper operations in the country.

In a securities filing, Suzano said the main asset included in the deal is a tissue production plant located in Sao Paulo state. The unit has an annual production capacity of around 130,000 tonnes.

