(Reuters) – Singapore’s second-biggest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) said on Monday it is facing technical problems with its systems impacting various banking channels.

Mobile and online banking, PayNow, ATMs, Velocity and cards services are impacted.

Advertisement

The bank gave the notice on its social media accounts on Monday.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)