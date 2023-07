SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian lender Santander Brasil on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 2.26 billion reais ($475.76 million), up 5.5% from the previous quarter but slightly below market expectations.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast the bank’s quarterly profit to reach 2.47 billion reais.

($1 = 4.7503 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)