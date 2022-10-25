Russia’s central bank says inflationary expectations edge up in October

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households rose in October to 12.8% from 12.5% in September, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday, just days before it is due to make a decision on its key interest rate.

The Bank of Russia targets inflation at 4%. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to hold its key rate at 7.5% on Friday, as an inflation slowdown becomes less marked and geopolitical uncertainty saps consumer demand.

The bank has said it pays close attention to household inflationary expectations when making key rate decisions.

