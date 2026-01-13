Ro partners with Amgen to study barriers to obesity care, GLP-1 access

By Reuters

January 13, 2026 – 7:23 AM PST

REUTERS/Deena Beasley/File Photo

(Reuters) – U.S. telehealth firm Ro said on Tuesday it has entered a research collaboration with drugmaker Amgen (AMGN.O) to examine challenges patients and providers face in accessing obesity treatments, including GLP-1 therapies.

The study will use data from Ro’s direct-to-consumer platform to track insurance coverage as well as prior authorization requirements for GLP-1 drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) Zepbound.

Weight-loss drugs have reshaped obesity care, but many patients still struggle to obtain them because of coverage gaps, Ro said.

While drugmakers built their own direct-to-consumer channels, companies such as Noom, Ro and WeightWatchers (WW.O) are playing a growing role in connecting patients with virtual prescribers and helping them navigate coverage requirements.

In November, U.S. President Donald Trump struck a deal with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to cut the prices of weight-loss drugs for the government’s Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as for cash payers.

Ro said the research will help clinically eligible patients and their providers understand insurance coverage criteria, including where gaps in coverage exist, and how to ensure that patients have access to the therapies they need.

“GLP-1s can be life-changing for those who can get treatment, but real impact requires scale – which means dramatically improving access,” Ro CEO Zach Reitano said in a statement.

Amgen said the partnership will use observational research to identify unmet needs and help inform future therapy development and innovations in care delivery.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid

