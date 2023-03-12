Regulators close Signature bank, announce plan to make depositors whole

By Hannah Lang

(Reuters) -New York state’s Department of Financial Services said on Sunday it has taken possession of New York-based Signature Bank and appointed the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp as receiver, the second bank failure in a matter of days.

Signature Bank had deposits totaling approximately $88.59 billion as of Dec. 31, the department said in a statement.

Signature Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Treasury Department along with other bank regulators said in a joint statement on Sunday that all depositors of Signature Bank will be made whole, and that “no losses will be borne by the taxpayer.”

