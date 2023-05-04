Regeneron beats quarterly profit estimates on Dupixent strength

(Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for eczema treatment Dupixent.
Quarterly sales of Dupixent, recorded by Regeneron’s partner Sanofi, rose about 37% to $2.49 billion. Analysts had expected $2.38 billion, according to an average of 6 analysts’ estimates polled by Refinitiv.
Regeneron’s total revenue of $3.16 billion beat expectations of $3 billion in the quarter.
Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $10.09 per share, above estimates of $9.56.
