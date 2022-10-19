Procter & Gamble sales, earnings get boost from price hikes

(Reuters) -Procter & Gamble Co beat estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, as price hikes on everything from Head & Shoulders shampoo to Tide detergent helped blunt the impact of higher raw material costs and a stronger dollar. Shares of the consumer goods giant rose 2% in premarket trading, as it also maintained its full-year organic sales growth forecast even as inflation starts to put a squeeze on consumer spending.

Demand for household consumer goods has so far fallen at a slower pace than discretionary products like apparel and electronics, as consumers prioritize spending on essential items.

However, with inflation stubbornly stuck at a 40-year high, some retailers, worried that they may not be able to clear overstocked shelves, are starting to push back on price hikes from P&G and other companies.

P&G said average prices across its product lines rose 9% in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, while sales volumes fell 3%.

“We’ve priced in the last fiscal year on all 10 of our product categories,” Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said.

Nestle has also benefited from price hikes and a smaller-than-expected slowdown in demand, with the world’s largest packaged food company posting its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years and raising its full-year forecast earlier on Wednesday.

P&G, which gets more than half of its revenue from international markets, said a strengthening greenback would eat into annual sales by 6 percentage points, compared with a previous forecast of a 3 percentage point hit.

The company said it was expecting fiscal 2023 sales to fall 1% to 3%, compared with its previous forecast of flat to 2% growth.

On an adjusted basis, P&G earned $1.57 per share on net sales of $20.61 billion. Analysts had estimated earnings of $1.54 per share on sales of $20.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

