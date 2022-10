(Reuters) – Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc is planning to raise its offer for Swedish Match AB, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The tobacco giant has also agreed to pay $2.7 billion to recoup the U.S. rights for its IQOS heated tobacco products from Altria Group Inc, the report added.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)