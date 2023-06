JERUSALEM (Reuters) – OpenAI is considering investment opportunities in Israel, Microsoft Israel R&D center quoted the company’s CEO, Sam Altman, as saying during a visit to the country on Monday.

Microsoft, an OpenAI backer, hosted Altman at its Israel headquarters.

