(Reuters) – Intercontinental Exchange reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, bolstered by heavy trading volumes that helped offset a lull in initial public offerings at the New York Stock Exchange parent.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported net income of $733 million, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $711 million, last year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)