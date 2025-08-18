Novo Nordisk to offer Ozempic at $499 per month to eligible US customers

By Reuters

August 18, 2025 – 7:48 AM PDT

Pens for the diabetes drug Ozempic. REUTERS/Tom Little/File Photo

(Reuters) – Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Monday it was offering its diabetes drug Ozempic for $499 per month to eligible cash-paying type 2 diabetes patients in the United States.

Earlier this month, it said it expects continued competition from copycat versions of its blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy this year and rising pressure from main U.S. rival, Eli Lilly (LLY.N).

Novo said the new offer was part of its ongoing efforts to explore new collaborations and approaches towards improving access to authentic semaglutide medicines.

The offer will roll out across multiple platforms. Ozempic will be available through its NovoCare pharmacy program – launched earlier this year to sell Wegovy outside of insurance – for the first time, Novo said.

It also said it was partnering with telehealth service GoodRx (GDRX.O) to offer both Wegovy and Ozempic for $499 per month.

Novo said in April it was working with telehealth firms Ro and LifeMD (LFMD.O) to sell Wegovy to expand access to cash-paying patients.

Reporting by Sneha S K; Editing by Pooja Desai

