Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave board, company says

TOKYO (Reuters) -Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta will not be reappointed to the board when his term expires next month, the automaker said on Friday, casting doubt on the future of the high-profile executive who had been seen in the running for CEO.

Gupta joined Nissan’s leadership team in late 2019, when Japan’s No.3 automaker was looking to put an end to a period of turmoil triggered by the arrest and sacking of long-time leader Carlos Ghosn.

Allies of Gupta pressed the board in 2020 to promote him to the role of co-CEO, hoping he would drive the company’s turnaround and improve its relationship with long-term alliance partner Renault SA, but the promotion did not materialise.

Nissan said on Friday Gupta would step down from the board of directors on June 27.

A company spokesperson said it was not immediately clear whether he will be staying on in his role as chief operating officer.

On Thursday, Nissan, forecast a better than expected 38% rise in profit this year on stronger sales.

Nissan and Renault agreed in January to remake their two-decade-old alliance, with Renault reducing its stake in Nissan to 15% from about 43% to put them on equal footing.

