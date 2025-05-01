Nasdaq leads gains on Wall Street as Microsoft, Meta surge

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Purvi Agarwal

May 1, 2025 – 7:31 AM PDT

Advertisement

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes advanced on Thursday, led by gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, as strong quarterly results from heavyweights Microsoft and Meta pointed to a resilient outlook for the technology sector.

Microsoft (MSFT.O) surged 8.8%, hitting its highest level since late January, after it forecast stronger-than-expected quarterly growth for its cloud-computing business Azure. The gains helped the stock surpass Apple (AAPL.O) to became the world’s most valuable company.

Meta Platforms (META.O) gained 4.7% after posting higher-than-expected revenue on the back of a strong advertising performance.

“Their (Meta and Microsoft’s) outlooks weren’t as bleak as some of the tech companies that we’ve heard from of late … momentum coming into the day after a late-day rally yesterday combined with better news on two of the Mag Seven names, (and) you’ve got the potential set-up for a pretty good start to a new month,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

The strong results helped calm jitters over an increasingly uncertain outlook for businesses caused by erratic shifts in U.S. tariff policy and an escalating trade war with China.

Other technology megacaps also rose, with Nvidia (NVDA.O) up 3.8%.

The information technology (.SPLRCT) and communication services (.SPLRCL) sectors rose 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 189.96 points, or 0.47%, to 40,859.32, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 42.73 points, or 0.82%, to 5,614.85 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 262.71 points, or 1.51%, to 17,709.06.

The Nasdaq was trading at levels last seen on March 28 and was on track to recoup all declines since the April 2 announcement of reciprocal tariffs.

Results from megacaps Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Apple are due after markets close. Amazon shares were up 2%, while Apple slipped 1% after a federal judge ruled the iPhone maker had violated a U.S. court order to reform its App Store.

Ryanair could look for an alternative aircraft supplier to Boeing because of U.S. tariffs.

Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims data, coming ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data, showed layoffs increased more than expected last week, potentially hinting at a pick-up in job cuts following tariffs.

“It’s hard to hide from the number of jobs – either jobless claims or number of jobs being created – so this may well be the week where some of the hard data starts to catch up with some of the soft data,” Hogan said.

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) gauge of manufacturing activity came in at 48.7 for April, above estimates of 48, according to economists polled by Reuters.

That followed Wednesday’s data showing the U.S. economy contracted for the first time in three years in the last quarter.

Among other earnings, Eli Lilly (LLY.N) lost 8.2% after its quarterly results, while McDonald’s (MCD.N) dipped 1.4% after posting a surprise drop in first-quarter global sales.

Mobile chip designer Qualcomm (QCOM.O) fell 7.6% after it forecast a hit to revenue from the trade war. CVS Health (CVS.N) surged 7.7% after its results.

General Motors (GM.N) gained 1.2% after offering a new forecast for 2025 core profit.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.94-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 25 new highs and 32 new lows.

Reporting by Lisa Mattackal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Devika Syamnath

Advertisements below

Share this post!