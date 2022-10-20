Munich Re names 2 women to all-male board, new reinsurance head

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Munich Re on Thursday announced that it would appoint two women to its all-male management board and a change in the person who will oversee the important reinsurance business.

It marks the biggest shake-up of the board in at least the last decade, and it comes at a time when the European insurance industry faces soaring inflation, low economic growth and an energy crisis.

Clarisse Kopff, joining from Allianz , will join the board to oversee the Europe and Latin America non-life division, and Mari-Lizette Malherbe will oversee the life and health division

Thomas Blunck will take over oversight of reinsurance, succeeding Torsten Jeworrek, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

