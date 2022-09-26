Macy’s to hire more than 41,000 workers for holiday shopping season

(Reuters) -Macy’s Inc said on Monday it plans to hire more than 41,000 full- and part-time workers ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The department store chain said hiring for the seasonal positions will be at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations and call centers.

Last year, Macy’s had planned to hire 76,000 full- and part-time workers for the holiday season, with about 48,000 of the roles specifically for the holiday season and the rest were permanent positions.

Separately, Dick’s Sporting Goods said on Monday it will hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates for this holiday season, about 1,000 fewer than last year, but in line with 2020 hiring plans.

Last week, Target Corp said it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season, while rival Walmart Inc announced plans to add 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles.

Earlier this month, Macy’s Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell said the company expects holiday shopping to start early this year.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shinjini Ganguli)