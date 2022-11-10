Keurig Dr Pepper CEO resigns after code of conduct violation

(Reuters) -Keurig Dr Pepper Inc said on Thursday Chief Executive Ozan Dokmecioglu has resigned from his role on account of violations of the soda maker’s code of conduct.

The company said it has reappointed former CEO Bob Gamgort, who is currently the executive chairman.

Dokmecioglu, who had succeeded Gamgort in April, agreed to resign due to violations that were not related to strategy, operations or financial reporting.

The company’s code of conduct “is built on a foundation of ethics, integrity and personal responsibility”, said Paul Michaels, lead director of the board. Every employee is accountable for knowing and following the code, he added.

Keurig did not offer any comment beyond the statement when Reuters reached out to seek more details on the violations.

Prior to taking the top role at Keurig, Dokmecioglu was its finance chief.

