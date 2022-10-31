Jack Dorsey retains indirect stake in Twitter

(Reuters) – Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has retained an indirect stake in the social media company Elon Musk took private for $44 billion, a securities filing showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

