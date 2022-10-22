Goldman, banker agree settlement terms over London dismissal lawsuit

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs and a banker are drawing a line under a London lawsuit over the former employee’s dismissal last year with no financial value attached to whistleblowing claims, both parties have confirmed.

A lawyer for Thomas Doyle, the bank’s former EMEA head of synthetic swap sales, on Saturday confirmed that settlement terms had been reached over ordinary unfair dismissal claims.

Doyle, who worked at Goldman from late 2018 to 2021, had brought a 20 million pound-plus ($23 million) claim against his former employer, alleging in a London tribunal last week he had been unfairly dismissed without proper procedure after making multiple whistleblowing reports.

The bank countered that Doyle had made no real protected disclosures and was trying to circumvent a statutory cap of roughly 90,000 pounds for unfair dismissal by also bringing an uncapped whistleblowing claim.

A spokesman for Goldman has said the parties had reached an agreement in principle. No further details were available.

($1 = 0.8848 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)