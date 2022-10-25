French tyre maker Michelin cuts cash flow outlook on uncertain demand

(Reuters) – French tyre maker Michelin on Tuesday cut its full-year free cash flow guidance citing an uncertain demand outlook, soaring inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, but posted better than expected quarterly sales.

The company said in a statement that while it still expected operating income from its main business to reach over 3.2 billion euros ($3.2 billion) this year, it adjusted its structural free cash flow guidance to 700 million euros having previously anticipated more than 1.2 billion euros.

The tyre industry is still grappling with pandemic-related supply problems exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Michelin still expects the performance of the passenger car tyre market to be in a range of down 2% to up 2%, while the truck market, excluding China, is seen expanding 2%-6% by the end of 2022.

Sales of the group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, rose 20.5% year-on-year to 7.44 billion euros in the third quarter.

Analysts polled by the company expected sales of 7.16 billion euros.

The group’s passenger care tyre market grew by 1.4% in the nine months to September, boosted by recovery in demand for its original equipment tyres in North America and China, it said in a statement.

It added that replacement tyre markets remained stable, but were temporarily impacted by rising imports from Asia.

($1 = 1.0046 euros)

