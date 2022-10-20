Foxconn imposes restrictions on iPhone assembly plant in China’s Zhengzhou – SCMP

(Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn has imposed tough COVID-19 control restrictions on its plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou that assembles Apple Inc’s iPhone, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The Zhengzhou campus, which is the world’s largest iPhone factory with about 300,000 workers, has banned all eating in and asked workers to take their meals back to their dormitories starting from Wednesday, SCMP said, citing a notice posted to the factory’s official WeChat account.

“Production in the Zhengzhou campus remains normal, without a notable impact (from the Covid-19) situation,” SCMP quoted a Foxconn spokesman as saying on Thursday.

The new measures come as Foxconn’s factory is ramping up production of the latest iPhone 14 models, SCMP added.

Both Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)