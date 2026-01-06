Ford’s annual US auto sales rise 6% on demand for hybrids, affordable pickup truck

By Reuters

January 6, 2026 – 6:16 AM PST

An employee polishes the 2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup truck during the Los Angeles Auto Show, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 21, 2024. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

(Reuters) – Ford (F.N) on Tuesday reported higher auto sales in the U.S. in 2025, as strong consumer appetite for its hybrid models and affordable pickup truck helped it offset slowing electric vehicle sales.

The Detroit automaker’s annual sales rose 6% in 2025 to 2,204,124 units, from 2,078,832 a year ago.

The announcement comes a day after automakers such as Toyota, Hyundai and General Motors also reported higher annual sales despite a turbulent year for the industry, marked by tariffs and the removal of a $7,500 electric-vehicle tax credit.

Ford said its buyers leaned on affordable base models of vehicles to deal with the industry’s high prices.

In Ford’s best year ever for hybrid vehicles, sales rose nearly 22% to 228,072 units, from 187,426 units a year ago.

Demand for its affordable, compact Maverick truck also stayed strong; sales of the vehicle rose about 18% to 155,051, from 131,142 a year ago.

“(Maverick sales) really had a big impact on how we addressed affordability in the market,” said Andrew Frick, head of Ford’s gas and electric-vehicle operations, on a Monday evening call.

In December, the Detroit automaker said that it would take a $19.5 billion writedown and scrap several electric vehicle models, a dramatic example of the auto industry’s retreat from battery-powered models in response to the Donald Trump administration’s policies and weakening EV demand.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Nora Eckert, additional reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed

