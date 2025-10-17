Ford to recall nearly 625,000 US vehicles over camera display, seatbelt issues

By Reuters

October 17, 2025 – 12:42 AM PDT

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) – Ford (F.N) is recalling nearly 625,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to seatbelt and rear-view camera display problems, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The seatbelt recall affects 332,778 Ford Mustang vehicles, while the camera display issue recall covers 291,901 F-250, F-350 and F-450 super duty trucks, according to NHTSA notices.

The U.S. auto regulator said that Ford dealers will update the image processing module software at no cost to owners for the units being recalled to remedy the camera display defect.

For the units facing issues with seatbelts, vehicle dealers will check the seatbelt parts and make replacements if needed, and also remove nearby carpet sections that touch the cables, NHTSA said.

Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

