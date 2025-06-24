Ford recalls 133,000 Lincoln Aviators over risk of detaching parts

By Reuters

June 24, 2025 – 8:21 AM PDT

A Ford logo is seen on the Ford Motor World headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., March 12, 2025. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) – Ford (F.N) is recalling 132,914 Aviator SUVs in the United States because parts, including rear door window bars, may detach due to insufficient adhesive retention, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

These detaching parts could pose a hazard to other road users and increase the risk of crashes, according to the NHTSA report.

Advertisement

The recall covers Lincoln Aviator models between 2020 and 2025. The report estimates that about 3.2% of the recalled vehicles may have the defect.

Dealers will repair or replace the parts free of charge.

Reporting by Devika Nair and Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid

Share this post!