Firefighters extinguish flames on grounds of Tesla’s Germany plant

BERLIN (Reuters) – A fire that broke out on the grounds of Tesla’s plant in Germany at 0330 local time (0130GMT) on Monday has been extinguished, with no injuries reported, according to the local fire department.

Firefighters from the regional department were called when 800 cubic meters (1046 cubic yards) of cardboard, paper and wood scraps in an outdoor recycling space had caught fire, the spokesperson said.

Tesla’s fire department took over command of the operation about five hours later, though local firefighters remain on the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and police are looking into it, a regional spokesperson said.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment on the cause of the fire or whether it would have any impact on output.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)