Factbox-Wall Street banks expect Fed to hike rates in July

(Reuters) – A few major U.S. banks expect the Federal Reserve to deliver another 25-basis-point rate hike in July after the central bank on Wednesday signaled that borrowing costs may need to rise by as much as half a percentage point by the end of the year.
Money markets are currently pricing in a nearly 72% chance of a 25 bps rate hike in July, and the first rate cut in March next year.
Following are forecasts from some big U.S. banks and their global counterparts:
Brokerage July September Comments Terminal
Rate
Expectati
on
BofA 25 bps 25 bps 5.5% –
hike hike 5.75%
Moved
25 bps expectation for June 5.5% –
Citigroup 25 bps hike hike to September
hike
5.75%
JP Morgan 25 bps No hike 5.25%
hike 5.5%
Goldman 25 bps No hike Sees a possible 5.25% –
Sachs hike second hike as more 5.50%
likely in
November than
September
Morgan No No hike “In the very 5.1%
Stanley hike near-term, the bar
to a July hike is
not
insurmountable but
we think would be an
Olympic feat”
Deutsche 25 bps No hike 5.3%
Bank hike
UBS
25 bps
hike
