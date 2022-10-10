Factbox-European companies offer one-off bonuses, hike pay amid cost-of-living crisis

(Reuters) -Companies across Europe are offering one-off bonuses and are under pressure to increase pay to help staff with surging food and energy bills over the winter, while many are bringing forward scheduled wage negotiations.

Here are some of the examples by sector:

AUTOS, AIRLINES AND TRAVEL:

BREMBO

Brake maker Brembo in May announced a 1,000 euro ($977) gross one-off salary increase to its employees in Italy.

STELLANTIS

Automaker Stellantis said on Sept. 27 it would provide financial support worth up to 1,400 euros to most of its employees in France and would soon discuss a similar move in Italy.

Italian unions representing staff at Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco and CNH Industrial have demanded a wage rise of 8.4% in 2023.

AMSTERDAM SCHIPHOL AIRPORT

Amsterdam Schiphol airport is offering security workers a pay rise of 20% on average in a bid to solve ongoing staff shortages, labour union FNV said on Oct. 6.

AIR FRANCE

Air France on Sept. 14 said it would raise salaries for all staff by 5% in anticipation of wage talks due next year, and make a 1,000 euro bonus payment.

RENAULT

Carmaker Renault in September offered staff over 1,000 euros in exceptional payments.

LUFTHANSA

German carrier Lufthansa on Sept. 12 agreed to a 980 euro pay rise for its Germany pilots.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

British Airways on July 22 accepted a new pay offer for staff at Heathrow airport which included a consolidated pay rise of 8%, a one-off bonus and the reinstatement of shift pay.

SAGA

British holiday group Saga in September said it is offering one-off benefits to frontline staff which include an 11% pay rise and a one-off cost-of-living payment.

The cost-of-living payment will be made in the form of two cash payments of 500 pounds each.

FOOD AND GENERAL RETAILERS:

TESCO

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco said on Oct. 5 it will raise its minimum hourly by 20 pence to 10.30 pounds ($11.60) from Nov. 13, in addition to its offer of better perks to its workers announced in September, which include free food and essentials.

CURRYS

British electricals retailer Currys said on Sept. 30 it had raised hourly pay rates for a third time in 13 months, adding that from Oct. 30 hourly paid staff across the UK would get a minimum rate of 10.35 pounds ($11.66), up 3.5%.

CO-OPERATIVE GROUP

Britain’s Co-operative Group on Sept. 29 said it is looking to give a 5.3% hike to 41,000 of its frontline workers.

A.G. BARR

Soft drink maker A.G. Barr said on Sept. 27 it had offered a 1,000 pound one-off cost-of-living special payment to its employees paid under 45,000 pounds.

CARREFOUR

France’s biggest retailer Carrefour on Sept. 22 offered a 2.5% pay hike from November this year, including a 100 euro extra payment in October.

The offer means an overall 8.3% wage increase when compared to August 2021

JOHN LEWIS

British retailer John Lewis said in September it would pay a one-off cost of living support payment of 500 pounds for full-time employees.

ALDI UK

German-owned discount supermarket group Aldi UK said on July 25 it would pay a minimum of 10.50 pounds and 11.95 pounds in London – rises of 4% and 3.5% respectively – from September.

SAINSBURY’S

Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s said on Sept. 13 it will from Oct. 16 pay workers a minimum of 10.25 pounds, up from 10.00 pounds, and 11.30 pounds in London, up from 11.05 pounds.

That’s equivalent to a pay hike of 7.9% this year for hourly paid workers.

MORRISONS

Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 10 said it would pay a minimum of 10.20 pounds from October, with London workers paid a minimum of 11.05 pounds.

MARKS & SPENCER

Retailer Marks & Spencer said on Sept. 21 it would pay a minimum of 10.20 pounds, up from 10.00 pounds, from Oct. 1. It says the annual rise is 7.4%.

LIDL GB

German-owned discount supermarket Lidl GB said on Sept. 22 it will from Oct. 1 pay workers outside of London a minimum of 10.90 pounds an hour, up from 10.10 pounds, and workers in London a minimum of 11.95 pounds, up from 11.30 pounds. It says the annual rise is 10% to 14.5%.

LUXURY GOODS:

French fashion giant LVMH announced a bonus payment for 27,000 of its staff in France on Sept. 29 that would range from 1,000 euros to 1,500 euros.

ENERGY:

TotalEnergies’ workers are seeking a 10% pay rise starting this year after a surge in energy prices led to huge profits.

On Oct. 9, the company offered to bring forward wage talks due to start in mid-November in a bid to end weeks-long strikes that have disrupted petrol supplies.

BANKS & FINANCIALS:

NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY

British lender Nationwide Building Society said on Aug. 15 it will pay more than 11,000 of its staff 1,200 pounds.

HSBC

British bank HSBC will pay some of its British workforce a one-off payment of 1,500 pounds, a memo seen by Reuters on Aug. 1 said.

OTHERS:

SERCO

British outsourcing firm Serco said on Aug. 4 it would hand out an additional 9 million pounds in one-off payments to around 45,000 non-management staff.

