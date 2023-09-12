Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators seeking views on Microsoft’s remedies to UK watchdog

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are asking Microsoft’s rivals and customers whether they are affected by the U.S. tech giant’s remedies to try to secure the UK competition agency’s approval for its $69 billion buy of Activision Blizzard, sources said.

Microsoft last month offered to sell its cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the biggest gaming deal in history.

The European Commission had cleared the deal in May after Microsoft agreed to license popular Activision games such as “Call of Duty” to rival game streaming platforms. The EU offer did not include the Ubisoft deal.

