European shares drop as inflation, slowdown fears grip markets

By Amruta Khandekar

(Reuters) -European shares dropped on Friday as concerns grew that major global central banks would retain their aggressive stance on inflation, with investors also fretting about higher borrowing costs potentially squeezing profits of consumer goods makers.

A slew of recent inflation reports and data indicating a strong U.S. labour market have dealt a blow to hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks would dial back their hawkish policy approach anytime soon.

Adding to the jitters was U.S. social media company Snap Inc’s fourth-quarter outlook that sounded alarm bells about a hit to advertising revenue from rampant inflation, setting Wall Street up for early losses.

Shares of Adidas dropped 8.8% as the German sporting goods maker cut its full-year outlook, citing weaker demand.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index fell 1.5%, after closing higher on Thursday following the resignation of Liz Truss as British prime minister.

French carmaker Renault confirmed its full-year outlook and posted higher quarterly sales. Still, shares of the company were down 2%, while those of other European automakers Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen and Porsche fell between 1% and 3%.

“Automakers are probably going to feel the pinch the most because they’re facing higher costs and big-ticket items like motor vehicles generally tend to be the first to suffer when consumers don’t have an awful lot of disposable income,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

All sectoral indexes were in negative territory, led by a 3.7% drop in retail stocks as data showed British shoppers reined in their spending more sharply than expected in September.

“The outlook for consumers looks pretty bleak, particularly when they’re having to cope with rising costs of living, energy prices,” Hewson said.

Third-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies are expected to increase 28.4% from a year earlier, according to latest Refinitiv estimates. A eurozone consumer confidence reading is expected at 1400 GMT.

Among other individual stocks, French media company Vivendi reported an uptick in quarterly revenue but flagged a slowdown in its pay-TV unit Canal+, sending its shares down 4%.

Telia fell 7.4% as the Swedish telecom operator trimmed its outlook, while Sika dropped 4.5% after the Swiss chemicals maker missed its third-quarter profit expectations.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)