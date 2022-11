(Reuters) – Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar piled more pressure on the drugmaker struggling with lower insulin prices and generic competition for its cancer drug.

The company now expects adjusted full-year earnings of $7.70 to $7.85 per share, from its prior forecast of $7.90 to $8.05.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)