DuPont pulls the plug on $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers on clearance issues

(Reuters) -Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc said on Tuesday it was terminating its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp as they were unable to obtain timely regulatory clearances for the deal.

Rogers shares plunged 43% in extended trading, while those of DuPont rose about 6%.

DuPont’s all-cash takeover of the engineering materials maker, announced a year ago, would have been its biggest deal since splitting from DowDuPont in 2019, as it sought to supply to fast-growing industries such as electric vehicles, 5G and clean energy.

DuPont added it would pay Rogers a termination fee of $162.5 million.

The companies said in September that they had received all regulatory approvals for the deal except from China.

