Dietrich Mateschitz, Red bull owner, dies aged 78 – Sky News

(Reuters) – Dietrich Mateschitz, the billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red bull, died at the age 78, Sky News reported on Saturday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

