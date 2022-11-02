DBS profit soars 32% to a quarterly record on rising interest rates

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -DBS Group on Thursday reported a forecast-beating 32% jump in quarterly profit to a record high and forecast a bullish outlook, as higher interest rates boosted net interest margins at Southeast Asia’s largest lender.

The Singapore-based lender saw sustained business momentum in the quarter and asset quality was resilient, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement.

Looking ahead to next year, Gupta said the loan pipeline remained healthy and could reach mid-to-single digit growth.

Net profit at DBS came in at S$2.24 billion ($1.58 billion) in July-September, beating an average estimate of S$1.97 billion from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank’s return on equity rose to a record 16.3% and net interest income surged 44%. Its net interest margin, a key profitability gauge, improved to 1.90% in the quarter from 1.43% a year earlier.

Last week, local peer UOB Group beat market estimates with a record quarterly net profit of S$1.4 billion after net interest income swelled and credit allowances declined.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)