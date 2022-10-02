Credit Suisse executives reassure investors after CDS spike, Financial Times reports

(Reuters) – Credit Suisse executives spent the weekend reassuring large clients, counterparties and investors about its liquidity and capital position, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Executives made the calls after spreads Credit Suisse credit default swaps (CDS), which offer protection against a company defaulting, rose sharply on Friday in an indication of investor concerns, the newspaper said.

Credit Suisse five-year credit default swaps (CDS) jumped 6 basis point to close to 247 bps on Friday, the highest level in at least 10 years, S&P Global Market Intelligence data showed.

Credit Suisse CDS began the year at 57 bps.

The Financial Times said that a Credit Suisse executive denied reports that the bank had formally approached investors about potentially raising more capital, insisting that it was trying to avoid such a move with its share price at record lows and higher borrowing costs due to rating downgrades.

The Swiss bank’s chief executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Friday that it has solid capital and liquidity.

The bank also said last month it was pressing ahead with a review that includes potential divestitures and asset sales.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Elisa Martinuzzi in London; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alexander Smith)