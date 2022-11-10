Chinese EV maker Nio posts bigger quarterly loss, sees higher deliveries

(Reuters) -Chinese electric automaker Nio Inc on Thursday reported a bigger quarterly loss due to a jump in costs, and said it expects deliveries to almost double in the current quarter.

Most Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers are battling higher battery prices, intensifying competition and a rise in cost of sales.

Sales at Nio, Xpeng Inc and Li Auto Inc have surged in recent quarters on robust demand, helping them emerge as strong rivals to home-grown BYD Co and U.S.-based Tesla Inc.

Nio expects deliveries of its vehicles, which include hybrids, EVs and fuel-cell units, to be between 43,000 and 48,000 for the fourth quarter. It delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter.

The premium EV market player’s vehicle sales rose 38.2% and deliveries jumped 29.3% from last year.

Shanghai-based Nio said net loss attributable widened to 4.14 billion yuan ($571.20 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.86 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 7.2479 Chinese yuan renminbi)

