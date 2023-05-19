China will resolutely curb large fluctuations in exchange rate – central bank

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will resolutely curb large fluctuations in the exchange rate and study the strengthening of self-regulation of dollar deposits, the central bank said on Friday.

The comment comes after the yuan dropped to multi-month lows and breached the closely watched 7-per-dollar level, pressured by a sputtering economic recovery, low yields and the U.S. dollar’s broad rally.

Advertisement

The country’s central bank and forex regulator will jointly guide expectations, correct pro-cyclical and one-sided behaviour when necessary, and curb speculation, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement.

China will strengthen self-discipline management of U.S. dollar deposit businesses, improve currency hedging services for firms and reduce the cost of hedging for small and medium-sized firms, the bank said.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Liz Lee and Kevin Yao; editing by Toby Chopra)